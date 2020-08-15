Iran says US should learn from failures

“The int'l community, once again & w/ a clear voice, rejected the US reckless & futile attempt to undermine the UNSC credibility,” wrote Mousavi.

Mousavi added that the American regime should learn a lesson from its total failures and “stop shaming itself at UN”, or the country “will get isolated, even more than now.”

The US draft resolution against Iran was rejected by the United Nations Security Council on Friday with two positive, two negatives, and 11 abstentions.

The US and Dominican Republic voted for the draft, China and Russia voted against it, and the remaining permanent and non-permanent members of the international body abstained from voting.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-e Ravanchi told IRNA that the UN Security Council rebuffs the US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran is tantamount to turning down the US bid to invoke the trigger mechanism as well.

The fact that the UNSC rejected the draft proposed by the US to extend arms embargo on Iran indicated US isolation internationally, Takht-e Ravanchi said in New York on Friday afternoon.

