UN Security Council rebuffs US attempt about trigger mechanism as well: Envoy

That the UNSC rejected the draft proposed by the US to extend arms embargo on Iran indicated US isolation internationally, Majid Takht Ravanchi told IRNA in New York on Friday afternoon.

US Security Council's Friday vote means US total isolation, the ambassador said.

He described the US effort as a failed policy from which the American officials should learn a lesson.

Even its close partners [and allies] did not accompany the US, the ambassador noted.

United States has no policy, i.e. it cannot be called "diplomacy," Takht Ravanchi stressed.

The today vote, one one hand, made the US be faced with a failed project; and on the other hand, it indicated that the international community will not accompany [the US] to misuse the Resolution 2231, the ambassador underlined.

US is no longer a member of the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), because it withdrew unilaterally from the international deal in May 2018.

Would it be possible that one withdrew from the JCPOA two year ago and imposed the maximum level of sanctions despite the context of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, then claims today that it is still a member of the deal, the ambassador asked.

So, the US [anti-Iran] move has no legal basis, he said, adding that the UNSC vote against the US resolution also indicated that to what extent the US officials are politically motivated.

Also about "Snapback" mechanism referred to by the US officials about re-imposition of sanctions, Takht Ravanchi said it is completely groundless and is clear from the point of view of the international law.

The JCPOA is part of the Resolution 2231, so the US is responsible to implement it according to the Security Council Resolution and the UN Charter, he noted.

However, the American officials claim that they are two separated issues, while they are inseparable, he added.

He went on to say that US claims that its withdrawal from the JCPOA did not hurt the Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the JCPOA on the timetable set by the context of the Agreement and sets forth the next steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish