Russian diplomat rules out concerns over expiry of Iran arms embargo

"US attempt to extend #armsembargo against #Iran failed. Quite predictable. This effort was groundless," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

"Those who express concerns in this regard should not overdramatise them. Just recall: there was no embargo before 2010 and nothing catastrophic happened. Nor will it happen now," he added.

"The US-sponsored resolution on extension of Iran #armsembargo got in the #UNSC support of 2 members. 2 voted against. 11 abstained. US knew the result in advance but decided to push its draft," Russian diplomat said in a separate message.

"An ideology-motivated approach can put a state in a rather unpleasant situation," he noted.

Meanwhile, Russian Mission to the United Nations in a Twitter message on Saturday stated: "The Russian delegation voted against the draft #UNSC resolution on “arms embargo” against Iran proposed by the #USA."

"We consistently oppose attempts to impose through the UN Security Council “arms embargo” on #Iran," it added.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

