China: Diplomatic efforts only solution to Iran nuclear issue

"The message is loud and clear. The only right solution rests with diplomatic efforts and multilateral cooperation," Jun wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"To defend the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and maintain regional peace and stability, we need to join hands and be united," he added.

The Chinese dipolomatic mission in the UN, too, said in a twitter message that: "The US draft resolution on Iran was rejected today by the #UNSC. The result shows again that unilateralism enjoys no support, and bullying will fail. Any attempt to place one’s own interest above the common interest of the international community is a dead end."

It said: "The overwhelming majority of Security Council members hold that #JCPOA and #UNSCR2231 must be defended and implemented."

"The US, not a participant to the JCPOA any more, has no right to demand the Security Council invoke a snap-back. Should the US insist, it is doomed to fail," it added.

Earlier, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a Twitter message said: "US attempt to extend #armsembargo against #Iran failed. Quite predictable. This effort was groundless. Those who express concerns in this regard should not overdramatise them. Just recall: there was no embargo before 2010 and nothing catastrophic happened. Nor will it happen now."

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

