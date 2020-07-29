Iran extradites 14 Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan Govt

Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran in a statement said in pursuant to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran in April 2019 during which he requested President Hassan Rouhani of Islamic Republic of Iran to grant amnesty to the Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds, some 14 Pakistan Prisoners have been transferred to Pakistan today.

“The transfer of prisoner took place under the agreement of Transfer of Sentenced Persons that was signed in 2014,” it said.

The statement further stated the transfer took place at the Mirjaveh-Taftan border where the Pakistani authorities received the prisoners.

In June this year Iranian Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights Mahmoud Abbasi said that Iran is ready for exchange of prisoners with other countries on humanitarian grounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had also announced Iran's readiness to extradite 44 Pakistani prisoners.

