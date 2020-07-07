US anti-Iran behavior fails Europe's in JCPOA: Pakistani Prof

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Professor of International Relations and Politics at Quaid-e-Azam University said unfortunately the US has an advantage over the European countries due to its monopoly over the international banking system.

“The interdependency and inter-linkages of the European economies on the US has forced these countries from not playing any constructive role towards the implementation of the JCPOA,” he pointed out.

He said the sword of the US sanctions is the main problem for the European states and despite knowing everything they cannot support the JCPOA.

The expert said that China and Russia are in a better position to play a positive role to save the Iran nuclear deal.

Dr Jaspal added that China is already buying oil from Iran but the US is putting pressure rather blackmailing India to stop buying oil from the Islamic Republic.

“In principle, European countries agree that Iran is implementing the JCPOA in its letter and spirit, that is why they had not withdrawn from the agreement despite the American pressure,” said the expert.

The professor said that European countries cannot do other than that because of their dependency on US banking system.

“They are afraid of the US sanctions,” he pointed out. He said that European countries are not in a position or have no capacity to face the American challenge.

He said that if the US changes its attitude towards Iran then the things could be changed otherwise we cannot expect any positivity from the European signatories of the JCPOA to save the agreement. “Europeans want to protect their geo-economic interests at all costs,” he said.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish