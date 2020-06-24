IAEA resolution not binding upon Iran: Pakistan's ex-envoy to UN

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Zamir Akram said that Russia and China took the right decision by voting against the IAEA's anti-Iranian resolution.

Pakistan’s former permanent representative to Conference on Disarmament said that actual problem is that Iran's nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, has not to be implemented rather it has been violated by the US.

The expert on international affairs said the EU has failed to take any step to lift sanctions against Iran under the American pressure. “So in my view, Russia and China took the right decision at the IAEA," he noted.

Zamir Akram said that earlier the US had threatened the European signatories of the JCPOA to limit their exports if they continue business with Iran which is highly unfair. "These are all punitive measures against Iran," viewed the analyst.

He said unfortunately all the financial institutions and western countries are under American influence due to international trade in the US dollar.

Expressing his views, the former ambassador said that though the European countries accept that the US approach towards Iran is wrong but in my view, they are not in a position to take any step to block the American unjustified moves against Iran at the international level.

“There is no doubt that the resolution of the IAEA BoG is politically motivated,” said Akram. The disarmament expert said the resolution is a tool to put pressure on Iran.

The analyst was of the opinion that Pakistan should have voted against the resolution instead of abstaining. “But we did this because of the American pressure,” he stated.

Earlier, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had said that Iran has always been the most generous partner of the IAEA in terms of the Agency's Safeguards and national interests, but it has achieved nothing but more hostility.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message had urged the IAEA Board of Governors not to let the JCPOA enemies endanger Iran's interests, saying that the E3 should not be their accessory.

Meanwhile, speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Zarif said "we will not let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) become a tool for ending Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)".

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish