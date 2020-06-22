Pakistan daily terms IAEA resolution divisive

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its editorial comments on Monday added Tehran’s representative to the IAEA said that he “categorically deplores” the resolution while Iranian officials had previously said that Israel was behind the latest campaign to access Tehran’s nuclear facilities. Russia has also termed the resolution “counterproductive”.

The paper went on to say perhaps if the European signatories to the nuclear deal made earnest efforts to open up economic channels with Iran instead of submitting to American diktat the deal could be salvaged.

It said the deal suffered a mortal blow when the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018.

“Hawks within the Trump administration did all they could to undo the much-acclaimed agreement, which was one of the highlights of Barack Obama’s time in the White House,” said Dawn.

The editorial said the Europeans must display statesmanship and do more to make this deal succeed, instead of simply parroting the American line.

“Russia, China, and other members of the international community also need to ensure that trade links with Iran are revived, as envisaged by the JCPOA,” said Dawn.

It viewed if the pressure continues and the Iranian establishment decides to finally pull out, the consequences for the Middle East will not be positive, which is why all stakeholders need to put in sincere efforts to save the deal.

