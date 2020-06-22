IAEA BoGs, E-3 moves will lead to increase mistrust: Pakistani expert

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Dr. Rizwana Abbasi, Associate Professor of International Relations at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) said the IAEA failed to create balance between the setback imposed by the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the 2015 accord and the agency’s hasty resolution.

She said JCPOA was a comprehensive and forward looking accord and the reliable cooperative scheme to deal with safeguards issues of the past.

“It would have been beneficial, had all the parties involved faithfully implemented their respective obligations through this cooperative mechanism,” she said.

Abbasi said that Iranian government has not denied access to the two sites of interest to the Agency and that it aims to build an understanding on the requests and rights of access to the agency.

“Tehran is voluntarily adhering to the additional protocol, which expands IAEA access to sites and information, as part of the 2015 nuclear deal, which US unilaterally abrogated in 2018,” she said.

She noted the fundamental question relates to breach of trust and violation of the cooperative agreement that was signed with Iran in the 2015 accord.

“Instead of restoring the JCPOA and reviving political trust with Iran, the resolution backed by E-3 has made situation volatile,” viewed the professor.

The expert said arguably, resolution lacks rules-based criteria and is based on a third party information.

The analyst expressing her views said instead of keeping stride for cooperation or the situation from further unraveling, the IAEA has further widened mistrust between Iran, the agency and EU partners.

She said this IAEA resolution will provoke further anxiety, mistrust and instability.

“This will decrease not increase prospects for future cooperation. The resolution would make situation worse not better,” she pointed out.

Dr. Rizwana Abbasi noted instead of building trust on restoring the JCPOA, the agency has widened gap with Iran without creating balance between security and sanctions.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish