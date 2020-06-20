Russia rejects any evidence over Iran undeclared nuclear activities

There are no evidence that Iran is currently conducting undeclared nuclear activities at these locations, Ulyanov said adding: "The Agency has no other issues, as confirmed by the IAEA Deputy Director General for Safeguards Massimo Aparo during the technical briefing on June 10."

"Everyone knows one of the main principles of medical ethics, which says - "Do no harm." It certainly applies to the work of the IAEA on safeguards issues," the statement reads.

"The implementation of safeguards is intended to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime, and not vice versa," Ulyanov said.

"We noticed qualitative changes in the draft resolution submitted by the France, Germany, and UK," he noted.

In spite of Russia and China serious opposition, E3 anti-Iran resolution was approved in IAEA BoG meeting today.

In their statement, the European troika under the support of the US has urged Iran to stop preventing the IAEA inspectors from having access to two sites in Iran.

Russian diplomat stated: "At the same time, our comprehensive thorough analysis of the situation led to the conclusion that adopting any resolution of the Board on this issue will not bring a positive result."

"On the contrary, it is very likely that the situation will become even more complicated."

"We believe that undoubted progress has been made in the work between Iran and the Secretariat on the issue of access," Ulyanov said.

"To achieve a positive result, the Agency and Tehran need to continue dialogue in accordance with standard practice, taking into account the concerns of the parties."

"Iran has definitely confirmed that it is committed to meeting the requests of the Secretariat, but in order to make a positive decision, it needs to clarify a number of issues."

"It is simply counterproductive and can have consequences directly opposite to the declared intentions," he stressed.

"The only matter is verifying the completeness of the Iranian declaration."

"Such stories do not pose any threat to the safeguards system - not to mention international peace and security - and should be settled in a calm, professional and non-confrontational spirit within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between the IAEA Secretariat and Tehran."

Meanwhile, in response to the adoption of the proposed resolution of the three European countries in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday, Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran completely rejects the resolution of the Board of Governors, adding that It will take appropriate and necessary reaction to it.

