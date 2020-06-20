Veep downplays BoG's resolution impact on Iran

Addressing a meeting of Energy Ministry's senior officials late on Saturday, he reiterated that the resolution does not play a decisive role, and our country, which has endured the most severe pressures of sanctions in various dimensions of energy, trade, transportation and banking, does not attach any value to it.

He further noted that the western states have a strange insistence on making the psychological climate unsafe for the Iranian nation. They want 'to keep the psychological burden of sanctions alive all the time' to somehow worry the people, investors and producers of the country.

True that Iran faces hard and complicated situation, but it has not reached deadlock, and it will leave behind the conditions with the grace of God, Jahangiri said.

Referring to the spread of coronavirus as a global epidemic as well as its unknown aspects even after lapse of months since its outbreak, China's involvement as the country of the origin of the disease for the second time with the virus and the continuation of its negative consequences in all countries shows that the impacts of the disease are beyond what was thought and many countries face its consequences.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri emphasized that electricity and water are the main prerequisites for development, saying, "If we want to accelerate development in the country, the two sectors should lead others so that development will take place."

