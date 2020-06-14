Fast spread of Covid-19, Pakistan imposes lockdown in 1,300 localities

According to official statistics 6,825 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 138,912.

The death toll from the virus stands at 2,632 with 81 deaths reported over the past 24 hours. 29,546 corona tests were also carried out during this period.

Pakistan has so far conducted 868,565 coronavirus tests. 51,735 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease whereas many are in critical condition.

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a total of 308,600 people now remain under the restrictions in various parts of the country.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar, was informed that over 13,116 violations of health guidelines were observed across the country over the past 24 hours and punitive actions were taken against 1,541 markets and shops, 33 industrial units and 1,429 vehicles.

It was also informed that the federal and provincial authorities were ensuring compliance with the health guidelines and instructions, particularly regarding workplaces, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops, besides pursuing the Track, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy.

According to the data, 3,858 health workers, treating the virus coronavirus patients, have also fallen victims to this pandemic. The disease has so far, claimed the lives of 36 health workers.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day.

The Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.

