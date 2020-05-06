Covid-19: Pakistan becomes 29th country with 500 deaths 

Local media reported that in Pakistan around 1,000 cases and over 20 deaths have been reported daily during the last five days.

Moreover in Asia, Pakistan has been ranked sixth in terms of the number of cases and eighth in terms of the number of deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, the number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 22,550 with 6,217 recoveries and 526 deaths.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day.

On the other hand, the neighboring countries China and Iran, which were initially at topmost ranks, respectively in terms of the number of cases, have now been dropped to double-digit ranks.

Executive Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Major General Aamer Ikram told media that things would start improving for Pakistan next month.

He said according to different models, the total number of cases in Pakistan could go up to 150,000 but hoped that the number of cases would remain less than 100,000 by May 30.

“The curves in the top nine countries, including Italy and Spain, have started straightening. Brazil and Russia are going to become new hubs of coronavirus. The curve will start flattening in Pakistan after May 30,” he said.

Ikram said that he was hoping that surge in the number of cases would slow due to an increase in temperature but a sudden spell of rain helped the virus to spread.

The COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.

