Pakistan using security technology to trace COVID19 patients

Pakistani media reported on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during live television program said that the government is using a system of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) which was originally designed to trace terrorists, to find the suspected coronavirus cases.

“Tracking and testing of patients is the only way to reopen businesses. No single government can battle the pandemic,” the prime minister said, urging the entire nation to join hands to fight the virus keeping in mind the “difficult economic times ahead”.

He rebuffed the notion that an indefinite lockdown is the only option to stop the virus from spreading, saying that decisions should be made for all Pakistanis and not just the elite.

According to Pakistan National Command and Operation Centre the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has soared to 11,155 with 2,527 recoveries and 237 deaths.

The COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.

