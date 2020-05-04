Pakistani scientists identify potential drugs against COVID-19

According to local media, researchers from the University of Karachi’s (KU) Dr. Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) employed computational technology and initiated a study for the purpose in February this year.

Published in the ‘Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamic’, the study identifies Remdesivir, Saquinavir, Darunavir, and two naturally occurring compounds as possible drugs to combat COVID-19.

Notably, Remdesivir was earlier found effective against the infection during an international drug trial and since then, has been under use for experimental COVID-19 treatment.

Earlier Medical experts from Pakistan’s Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) had also claimed to have created a drug to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, China and Japan have approached Pakistan for possible human trials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, the number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 19, 912 with 5,590 recoveries and 462 deaths.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day.

The COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.

