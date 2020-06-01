670,800 suspected coronavirus cases in Pakistan’s Lahore: Report

According to local media, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sent a summary to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar almost two weeks ago saying that no residential area or workplace is disease-free in the city.

The report said under the exercise, randomized targeted sampling (RTS) and smart sampling (SS) were carried out; to determine the prevalence of the disease in the city.

After these exercises, the report said, it could be estimated that Lahore, which has a population of over 11 million, has around 670,800 coronavirus cases. But as of June 1, the entire Punjab province has officially reported just 26,240 infections and 497 fatalities.

Analyzing the data from various hotspots, including workplaces and residential areas, the summary noted "a worrisome picture of COVID-19 prevalence" in communities, with 5.18pc infection rate for RTS and 6.01pc for SS.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing media after conclusion of meeting of National Coordination Committee in Islamabad on Monday has urged the nation to strictly follow the SOPs for gradually opening of more sectors of the economy from lockdown.

He cautioned that the virus will further spread in the coming days. He said, "we can live it in better way if people follow the SOPs and precautionary measures all the time".

The National Coordinating Committee meeting has also decided to have a complete lockdown two days a week, meaning that there will be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, but business will be allowed to operate for the other five days.

It was decided at the meeting that businesses would be allowed to remain open till 7 pm while the Ministry of Railways would be able to run 40 trains across the country.

