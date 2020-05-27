Pakistan shoots down another Indian drone amid growing border tensions

Director-General of Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement that Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control (the defecto border in Kashmir region).

“The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC,” said the statement.

In a similar incident last month, an Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistani troops after it violated the country's airspace in the Sankh district of the Kashmir region.

On May 21st Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir area resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

According to a Pakistani foreign ministry statement in 2020, India has so far committed 1102 ceasefire violations.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on the border in Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the President of United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General urging them to play roles for regional peace and also warned India of any misadventure.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement had rejected the latest Indian action aimed at changing the demographic structure of the Indian Kashmir.

