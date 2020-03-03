Pakistan supports Zarif’s concerns over Indian Muslims

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet message said: Fully share the concerns expressed by my brother Mohammad Javad Zarif on safety and well-being of Indian Muslims facing naked violence from RSS mobs.

“Their sinister and systemic killing of Muslims is inhuman and dangerous for whole region,” he said.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in a message condemned the wave of violence against Muslims in India.

"Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday night.

"For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India," he said adding: "We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail."

"Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," he noted.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying citizenship law.

The unrest has so far claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

