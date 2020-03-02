Zarif: Iran slams violence against Indian Muslims

"Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday night.



"For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India," he said adding: "We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail."



"Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," he noted.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in over 18 countries have condemned violence against Muslims in India by holding demonstrations.

Protesters called for taking urgent actions against those behind the violence.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying citizenship law.

The unrest has so far claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

