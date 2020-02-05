Pakistanis observe Kashmir Day amid growing tensions in Southern Asia

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of Kashmir in August last year. Rallies were held in all major cities of Pakistan with the presence of all political parties.

Diplomatic, political and border tensions between Islamabad and New-Delhi are currently at the maximum level and yesterday a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the foreign ministry to register Pakistan’s protest at the ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), the defecto border between the countries in Kashmir region.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also visited Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir and addressed the special session of Kashmir Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on the border in Kashmir.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with German television DW expressed serious concerns over the situation in Kashmir region.

He said let the people of Kashmir decide what they want. Pakistan is ready for a referendum or a plebiscite. Let them decide whether they want to remain with Pakistan or India or to be independent.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the President of United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General urging them to play roles for regional peace and also warned India of any misadventure.

