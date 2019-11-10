Islamabad appreciates Tehran's support to people of Kashmir

Speaking to IRNA, Fakhar Imam Shah said that Pakistan appreciates support of the Iranian, Turkish, Chinese and Malaysian governments for the oppressed people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reminding that Iran has been the first country which recognized Pakistan as an independent state and member of the United Nations, he evaluated as "excellent" relations between two countries.

Iran and Pakistan have long common borders, he said, adding that despite some problems at borders, both countries have always tried to resolve the issues through cooperation.

Earlier, Former Iranian diplomat Mohsen Roohi Sefat said that conflict between India and Pakistan will be disastrous, adding that Iran is interested in negotiation and solving this issue through diplomatic channels.

Islamabad and New Delhi had conflict over Kashmir since the independence of Pakistan and India from England, he said.

He noted that like Palestine, Kashmir crisis is one of the oldest international dispute which has caused tension and conflict between India and Pakistan and has made the two countries be nuclear states.

Roohi Sefat said that in the Indian constitution, Kashmir is been envisaged as an autonomous region.

Iran's Foreign Ministry earlier called on the Indian government to restore normal situation in Kashmir to ensure that people can benefit their natural and recognized rights as soon as possible.

In a message, posted by the ministry on the social media by spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Iran described as a source of anxiety the implementation of restrictions and other security measures on civilians in various parts of Kashmir on Muslims to perform their religious practices.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish