Pakistan dismisses new Indian Army Chief's statement 

In a statement Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that there should be no doubt about Pakistan's resolve and readiness to thwart any aggressive move by India, inside its territory in Kashmir.

She said Pakistan will continue to contribute towards peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after Pakistan shot Indian jets in February last year.

Later India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir region, which further increased tension between the two states.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on the border in Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan wrote letters to the President of United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General urging them to play roles for regional peace and also warned India of any misadventure.

