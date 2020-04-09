Pakistan shot-down Indian drones as border tension rises

Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that an Indian quadcopter was shot down by army on Thursday after it violated Pakistani airspace in Sankh district, along the Line of Control (LoC), the defecto border in Kashmir region.

“In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance. This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter,” said the statement.

It added that such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on the border in Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the President of United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General urging them to play roles for regional peace and also warned India of any misadventure.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement had rejected the latest Indian action aimed at changing the demographic structure of the Indian administered Kashmir.

