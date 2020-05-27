Iran says Afghanistan's security and peace has a direct impact on Iran

He said in an interview with IRNA in Kabul, "Last night, during a meeting with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, we reviewed peace and cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan."

"First of all, there was a bilateral discussion with the Afghan government, which as a neighboring country will have a great impact on Iran's security, so Iran is actively talking to the Afghan parties and politicians inside Afghanistan."

"We will give all the help we can to the people of Afghanistan because the stability of Afghanistan affects the security of Iran, the region and ultimately global security."

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs stressed that his country would spare no effort to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Iran has had regular consultations with the countries of the region and the Iranian foreign minister has talked with the foreign ministers of neighboring countries and the region, he said.

According to IRNA, Iranian delegation and Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah reviewed the outcome of an investigation into a deadly incident along the border of the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held on Tuesday night, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand condemned senseless crime on Iran-Afghanistan border.

Stressing the good neighborly ties between Iran and Afghanistan, the Iranian official underlined the need for cooperation of both countries in the context of the joint committee to probe the case.

Abdullah, also said for his part, that Afghanistan wants a serious and fair investigation into the human tragedy.

Some Afghan media have claimed that a number of Afghan immigrants were tortured and forced into Harirud River by Iranian border guards on May 2.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically rejects such claims, saying the incident has not happened on the Iranian soil.

