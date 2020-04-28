Zarif, Abdullah discuss coronavirus outbreak

Abdullah wrote in his Facebook page that they shared views on regional consensus for ensuring peace in Afghanistan and reiterated the principle of maintaining Afghan Islamic republic establishment as well as urgent implementation of ceasefire during the phone call.

He added that Zarif voiced his country's readiness for sending testing kits to Afghanistan to help fight coronavirus.

Abdullah welcomed and appreciated Iran's timely help to the country.

