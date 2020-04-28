Apr 28, 2020, 9:15 PM
Zarif, Abdullah discuss coronavirus outbreak

Kabul, April 28, IRNA – Chief Executive Officer of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah discussed fight against coronavirus with the former announcing readiness to work with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Abdullah wrote in his Facebook page that they shared views on regional consensus for ensuring peace in Afghanistan and reiterated the principle of maintaining Afghan Islamic republic establishment as well as urgent implementation of ceasefire during the phone call.

He added that Zarif voiced his country's readiness for sending testing kits to Afghanistan to help fight coronavirus.

Abdullah welcomed and appreciated Iran's timely help to the country.

