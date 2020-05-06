Iran, Taliban discuss recent developments in Afghanistan

Both sides discussed the future of intra-Afghan talks and all-out efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan.

This is while the outbreak of coronavirus in Afghanistan is now one of the concerns of the international community, especially Afghanistan’s neighbors.

Earlier, Taherian in separate meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, former Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Security Advisor Hamdollah Mohib, former president Hamid Karzai and some other prominent Afghan officials advised to form an inclusive Government in Afghanistan.

