Iranian delegation review border deaths with Afghanistan’s Abdullah

During the meeting, which was held on Tuesday night, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand condemned senseless crime on Iran-Afghanistan border.

Stressing the good neighborliness between Iran and Afghanistan, the Iranian official underlined the need for cooperation of both countries within the framework of the joint committee to probe the case.

Abdullah, also said for his part, that Afghanistan wants a serious and fair investigation into the human tragedy.

Some Afghan media have claimed that a number of Afghan immigrants were tortured and forced into Harirud River by Iranian border guards on May 2.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically rejects such claims, saying the incident has not happened on the Iranian soil.

