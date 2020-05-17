Mousavi: Iran hails Ghani-Abdullah agreement

After several months of crisis caused by Afghanistan's presidential elections, Abdullah Abdullah, leader for stability and convergence and Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan signed an agreement on Sunday and put an end to crisis.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili, Afghan Politician Abdul Rasul Sayyaf and Former Vice President of Afghanistan Yunus Qanuni.

Based on the agreement, Abdullah will chair High Council of National Reconciliation and will have the share to introduce 50 percent of the cabinet members.

Accordingly, provincial governors will be appointed based on a rule agreed upon by both sides.

Their appointments and removals should also be made based on justifiable reasons.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone conversation with Ghani and Abdullah on Sunday said Iran supports alignment between all Afghan groups.

He also welcomed progress in the process of national reconciliation process.

