Shamkhani: World not tolerating US bullying

"Fruitless efforts of the #USA to continue the #IranWeaponSanction have provoked a strong reaction from Russia, China & the confusion of US' allies," Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"The world is not tolerating bullying, based on free & resilient nations," he added.

He noted that the end of this path is the collapse of unilateralism.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran's arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

Earlier, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a message said that delivery of tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, helicopters, ships and missiles to Iran has not been prohibited but should be done with the consent of the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is part of UNSCR 2231 and advised US secretary of state to read the resolution.

