Ayatollah Khamenei to draw world’s attention to Palestine

Mohsen Hashemi said this year the rallies of the Word Quds Day will not be held and, on the other hand, the Zionist regime has new plots to further violate the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Hashemi said that Israeli occupying entity perpetrates war crimes and crimes against humanity against real owners of Palestine at a time when the public opinion focused on the coronavirus epidemic.

He added even some European countries have warned the Zionist regime against any adventurism in the occupied lands.

Due to health protocols, Tehran will not organize rallies to mark the World Quds Day, but the Supreme Leader will deliver a speech, a landmark gesture to honor the cause of Palestine.

