May 19, 2020
‘Deal of Century’ sheer occupation of Palestinian land: Pakistan's ex-envoy 

Islamabad, May 19, IRNA -- Former Pakistani ambassador to Iran says the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ is the sheer and naked occupation of the Palestinian territories.

In an interview with IRNA, Asif Ali Khan Durrani said that injustice should come to an end from every part of the world, including Palestine.

He warned that planning is going on from two states' solution to only a one-state solution in Palestine.

Expressing his views, the former ambassador said ‘Deal of the Century’ is not a conspiracy but a sheer and naked occupation of the Palestinian territories. “In fact, the occupying power is trying to implement its own rule,” he said. 

Further expressing his views, Asif Ali Khan Durrani said that illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and injustice around the world should come to an end.

He went on to say that practical steps for AL-Quds’ liberation need to be taken but it is not possible without unity in the Muslim world.

“Unfortunately there is no unity in the Muslim world,” he regretted. Durrani strongly believed that Muslims have to unite for the stability and prosperity of Ummah. 

