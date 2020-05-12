Top Iranian, Pakistani Commanders express resolve for enhanced border security: ISPR

It said the recent terrorist attack on Pakistani security forces resulting in the killing of six security personnel near the Pak-Iran border also came under discussion.

“Both Commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border,” the statement further said.

According to the statement, the Army Chief said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement.

“Both also discussed Covid-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues,” it added.

It said General Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

