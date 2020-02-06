Iran envoy, Pakistani General vow to boost border security

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with General Nadeem Raza at army headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the expansion of cooperation in the field of border management, strengthening military and security relations.

Iranian ambassador and Pakistani General discussed regional developments and reasons for instability in the area.

They expressed the hope that fencing of the joint border would help stop terrorists from carrying out their activities.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on the occasion appreciated the constructive stance of Iran regarding developments in South Asia and support for the Kashmiri people.

The Iranian ambassador, while praising Pakistan’s seriousness in fencing the common border, supported Islamabad's active role in regional developments and fostering Islamic unity.

Ambassador Hosseini last month met with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss regional developments.

General Bajwa had paid his second visit to Iran in November last year where he met with Iranian military and political leaders to boost bilateral military cooperation.

