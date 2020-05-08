Six Pakistan army personnel killed in blast near Pak-Iran border

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces were returning after conducting a routine patrol in the in Buleda, 14 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Makran.

“As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote controlled IED,” it said.

“Resultantly, 1 officer and 5 soldiers embraced Shahadat while 1 soldier got injured,” said the statement.

In March unidentified assailants attacked Pakistani military team fencing border in Balochistan province and killed two security personnel.

Earlier Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence had sought US $ 188 million from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for the second phase of fencing of border with Iran saying the project has become a strategic priority to be initiated at the earliest.

