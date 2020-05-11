Veep congratulates Iraq on formation of new gov’t

Eshaq Jahangiri's message to the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi reads: "I express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the election of His Excellency as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq."

In this message, he expressed hope that the relations and cooperation between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, in all political, economic and cultural fields, and in line with the mutual interests of the two nations and peace and stability in the region, will be further developed and strengthened.

The message of Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri reads: "I ask God Almighty for the health and success of His Excellency and the well-being of the people of the Republic of Iraq."

The Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday evening gave a vote of confidence to al-Kadhimi and 15 members of his cabinet ministers from 22 proposed personalities for the ministerial posts. Deciding about ministers of foreign affairs and petroleum was postponed.

Some 233 out of 329 lawmakers were present in the meeting of the Iraqi parliament. Four candidates for the ministerial post failed to get a vote of confidence.

After securing the vote of confidence, al-Kadhimi officially became prime minister of Iraq.

Iran and Iraq enjoy good neighborly relations having near 1,600 km of common border areas.

Adel al-Mahdi, former prime minister of Iraq, resigned on November 29.

The new government of Iraq has the duty to prepare the grounds for an early election and manage Iraq in the coronavirus crisis and the economy impacted by the fall of oil prices, and also submit the 2020 budget bill to the parliament in the shortest possible time.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish