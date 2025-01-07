Joining FATF can facilitate investments in Iran: Official

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says joining the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can facilitate making investments in the Islamic Republic.

The FATF consists of 42 agreements, 40 of which has been implemented in Iran in previous years, said Mohajerani on Tuesday I her weekly briefing.

Only the Palermo and the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) conventions have not been approved in Iran,

The two conventions are being discussed by the country’s Expediency Council, she added.

The conventions are related to countering terrorism and combating money laundering, the official noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mohajerani voiced Iran’s readiness to hold talks on how to lift sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Established in 1989, the FATF is an inter-governmental body aimed at setting standards and promoting effective implementation of legal, regulatory, and operational measures to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and other threats to the international financial system. The FATF describes itself as a “policy-making body” that generates the necessary political will to effect national legislative and regulatory reforms in these areas.

