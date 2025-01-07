Pro-Palestine protesters hold rally in New York

Tehran, IRNA – Hundreds of anti-war and pro-Palestine demonstrators have gathered outside the NYU Langone Health Center in New York City.

According to the Zionist regime’s Time of Israel newspaper, the protest, held on Monday, was organized by Within Our Lifetime, who said they gathered in front of the hospital to “bring accountability for the destruction” of the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Israeli regime and its genocidal war in Gaza such as “There is only one solution — intifada, revolution".

They also carried signs reading “Abolish Israel” and “Right of return".

Around 10 pro-Israel counter-protesters waved US flags. The two sides exchanged insults across a metal barricade.

The US police forces were stationed between the two sides and hospital staff stood on the sidelines.

The Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza has killed at least 45,854 Palestinians and wounded 109,139 others since October 7, 2023. The regime has so far pounded hospitals, schools, and religious centers on numerous occasions.

