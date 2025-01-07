Court examines MKO’s brutal torture, murder of two Iranian victims

Tehran, IRNA – The 26th court session held on charges brought against 104 members of the terrorist group Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) focused on two victims who were tortured and killed by MKO operatives in the early years of the Islamic Republic.

Judge Amir-Reza Dehghani presided over the trial held on Tuesday at Branch 11 of the Criminal Court of Tehran.

The session was attended by families of the victims and legal representatives of both plaintiffs and defendants at the Imam Khomeini Judicial Complex.

The plaintiffs’ attorney detailed the MKO’s use of “engineering operations” to torture and kill civilians during the early years of the Islamic Republic.

The attorney explained that Shahrokh Tahmasebi, a member of the Islamic Revolution Committee, was kidnapped in 1982 by an MKO operative team disguised as security officials. After being subjected to ten days of brutal torture, he was killed, his body burned and buried in Abbasabad hills, northern Tehran.

He further said that Khosro Riahi Nazari, a teacher, was also abducted in 1982 while taking his children to swimming lessons. The MKO operatives tortured and killed him, later abandoning his body in an unfinished building.

He also presented confessions, forensic reports, and police findings as evidence, demanding testimonies from witnesses, including Akbar Kabiri, a former member of the Islamic Revolution Committee. Kabiri corroborated the MKO’s violent activities during the early post-Islamic Revolution period.

