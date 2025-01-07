Israeli expert expresses surprise at Shahed-136 B drone: Report

Tehran, IRNA - An Israeli security and military expert has expressed surprise at the design of Iran’s Shahed-136 B drone.

Iran’s Shahed-136 B drone may have the capability to cover distances of up to 4,000 kilometers, Israeli website Calcalist cited Nitzan Sadan.

The drone, unveiled by Iran during an annual military exercise on September 21, features remarkable characteristics, he added.

The "Shahed-136B" differs significantly from the 200-kilogram, delta-wing-shaped Shahed-136 in both design and payload capacity.

This drone features classic tapered leading-edge and straight trailing-edge shoulder wings, along with similarly shaped horizontal stabilizers and twin vertical stabilizers (H-tail).

The Shahed-136B has a range of over 4,000 kilometers, making it the longest-range kamikaze drone in the world.

