Israel shoots at UN aid convoy in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – An aid convoy of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has been hit by the army of the occupying Israeli regime in center of Gaza.

Some 16 bullets struck the three vehicles of WFP convoy, the UN reported on Monday.

“Thankfully, no staff members were injured in this terrifying encounter,” the report says.

In a related development, the New Arab reported early on Tuesday that four Palestinians were killed and some others were wounded after bombardment of a refugee camp in center of Gaza.

Nearly 950 mosques, too, have been destroyed in Gaza.

Also, the Israeli regime reported the killing of one of its officers and the injury of two others during conflicts in northern Gaza.

“Eight babies are reported to have died from hypothermia and more than 45,300 Palestinians have been killed and over 107,700 injured; one in five of that number has sustained life-changing injuries since October 7, 2023,” UN says according to the authorities.

About the incident, the WFP chief Cindy McCain wrote on her X account "ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE: A WFP convoy, clearly marked & carrying 8 team members, was shot at by Israeli forces near Wadi Gaza despite prior clearances. Humanitarians are NotATarget! We MUST have safe, secure access to continue delivering life-saving aid."

