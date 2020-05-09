Supreme Leader’s advisor congratulates Iraq on formation of new gov’t

Ali Akbar Velayati wrote in his message that eas published on Saturday that Iran and Iraq, as two friend and brother countries, have always stepped towards the development of cooperation and wished more success and victory for the people of Iraq.

The Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday evening gave a vote of confidence to al-Kazemi and 15 members of his cabinet ministers from 22 proposed personalities for the ministerial posts. Deciding about ministers of foreign affairs and petroleum was postponed.

Some 233 out of 329 lawmakers were present in the meeting of the Iraqi parliament. Four candidates for the ministerial post failed to get a vote of confidence.

After securing the vote of confidence, al-Kazemi officially became prime minister of Iraq.

Iran and Iraq enjoy good neighborly relations having near 1,600 km of common border areas.

Adel al-Mahdi, previous prime minister of Iraq, resigned on November 29.

The new government of Iraq has the duty to prepare the groundwork for an early election and manage Iraq in the coronavirus crisis and the economy impacted by the fall of oil prices, and also submit the 2020 budget bill to the parliament in the shortest possible time.

