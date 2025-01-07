Iranian drivers' problems at Turkish border will be resolved in coming days: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has said that the problems related to Iranian drivers at Turkish border are being followed up by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other organizations.

This problem will be resolved within the next few days, she added on the sidelines of a joint meeting with Iranian Parliament, Program, Budget and Accounting Commission members, IRNA reported citing Iran's Ministry of Road and Urban Development website.

We are looking to resolve the problems by identifying the roots causes of these problems, and will definitely announce the news to Iranian drivers in the coming days, Sadegh stressed.

The minister of road and urban development said that the Iranian president, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and all relevant officials, including Iranian Oil Ministry and other organizations are helping to resolve the problem.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively following up this matter and the final results will be announced in the next few days, she said.

Due to the sudden decision by the Turkish government and the cancellation of the fuel tax exemption for Iranian trucks, hundreds of Iranian truck drivers have been stranded in Bazargan Border.

