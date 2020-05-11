First Covid-19 patient successfully recovered in Pakistan with plasma therapy

Pakistan’s renowned hematologist, Dr Tahir Shamsi, told media that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of National Institute of Blood Disease (NIBD) to treat the Covid-19 patients.

The NIBD head said the country’s first Covid-19 patient was fully recovered from the mysterious illness within seven days and tested negative for the novel coronavirus after he was treated through plasma therapy.

He said that five more hospitals across the country have also sought the Drug Regulatory of Pakistan (Drap) nod to conduct the clinical trials for passive immunisation.

Last month, DRAP had granted approval for a passive immunisation under which the blood plasma is infused to coronavirus patients to help their immune system to fight off the highly-contagious disease.

Convalescent plasma taken from a recovered Covid-19 patient is believed to be rich in the antibodies needed to cure the deadly infection.

The technique is used when there is a high risk of infection and insufficient time for the body to develop its own immune response or to reduce the symptoms of ongoing or immuno-suppressive diseases.

The NIBD chief also said more than one dozen Covid-19 patients in Karachi are being treated through plasma therapy and three medical facilities in other parts of the country are also allowed to use the similar technique, which is also approved registered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organisation (WHO) to treat Covid-19 patients.

Dr Shamsi was the first medical expert in the country who had proposed the technique to the government authorities for the treatment of Covid-19 following the pandemic outbreak.

He also warned that the number of Covid-19 cases could cross 80,000 mark and the medical facilities in the country could get overwhelmed by the end of May.

According to National Command and Operation Center the number of Covid-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 30, 941 with 8, 212 recoveries and 667 deaths.

