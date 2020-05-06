President Rouhani: Trump's dream never came true due to Iran's prudence

"The president of the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA (the 2015 multilateral accord),

by playing a stubborn game with (former US President Barack) Obama," President Rouhani said addressing a cabinet session in the capital city of Tehran on Wednesday morning.

The Iranian president said that Trump intended to take Iran's case to the Security Council.

He went on to say that Iran will not ignore the US' violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231.

"Whenever the parties to the JCPOA return to their full obligations, we will also honor the deal," President Rouhani pointed out.

The Iranian president said that the US has been unsuccessful for the past two years, adding that Washington has sought to make Europe follow the suit, but to no avail.

The country tried to rewrite a new agreement and even attempted to convene a meeting at the United Nations with the presence of Trump himself, but again failed, he underlined.

Iran and the six world powers (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany) reached a landmark nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015. The United States withdrew unilaterally from the deal on May 8, 2018.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

