Zarif advises Pompeo to read UNSCR 2231

“@SecPompeo pretends UNSCR 2231 is independent from #JCPOA,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“He should READ 2231. JCPOA is PART of 2231. That's why it's 104 pages—& why he’s not read it,” he added.

“2231 for Dummies: -It would NOT EXIST w/o JCPOA - US violated it & prevented others from complying -US has NO standing,” he noted.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations headquarters at Geneva Esmaeil Baqaei Hamaneh said on Monday that the United States' invocation of UNSC Resolution 2231 against Iran is a travesty and it should be held accountable for abusing the UN Security Council.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

