Iran President, Japan PM review global issues on phone conversation

During their telephone conversation, the top officials stressed the need for de-escalation in the international community and establish relations based on human principles in order to conquer coronavirus pandemic as the deadly virus has killed over 250,000 worldwide.

The Iranian and Japanese top officials underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation on fighting coronavirus pandemic and exchange of experiences to fight the virus.

Further, they called for deepening bilateral cooperation and following up implementation of mutual agreements to develop economic and trade relations.

As the two sides stressed, peace, tranquility and stability should be ensured across the world and the region.

For his part, the Iranian president appreciated Japan for dispatch of humanitarian aid to Iran to fight the coronavirus.

The president added that Iran will not forget such help it received from Japan during the hard times.

President Rouhani, then, censured the US for illegal maximum pressure on Iran while the country is fighting the virus but the sanctions have created obstacles to provide the nation with medical equipment.

To be rescued from the deadly virus, all countries should cooperate with each others, the president noted.

Turning to the issue of the US presence in the region, the president expressed regret that these days the southern Iranian region of Persian Gulf and also Iraq have witnessed tension created by the US.

He further named the United States as the one always starts tension in region.

The Japanese premier stressed the importance of global cooperation to breeze through the current critical situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Establishment of peace and stability in the region is a must, Abe said.

After describing Iran as an important country which plays a key role to ensure regional tranquility, Abe said that Tokyo continues cooperation with Tehran in line with bringing about peace to the region.

At the end of his remarks, the Japanese premier described the US policy on putting more pressures on Iran as wrong, stressing that all world countries should focus on taking humanitarian measures regarding the current critical situation across the globe.

