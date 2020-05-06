Foreign ministry terms US anti-Iran claims "bitter joke"

"Iran has strong ties w/Afghanistan & leads the way to help Afghan leaders for inclusive government," Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account late on Tuesday.

“What happened to Afghan nationals in Herat is tragic & unrelated to, but the US regime's allegations against Iran is a 'bitter joke',” it added.

"The regime is a war criminal in Afghanistan & state sponsor of terrorism across the world," Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US embassy in Kabul in a Twitter message said: "We share the concerns of the Afghan government, civil society, and people about reports of killings and abuse against Afghan migrants along the border with Iran."

It also supported Kabul's decision to launch investigation about the issue.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the accident for Afghan nationals happened inside Afghanistan soil and the Iranian border guard has rejected such an accident in Iran.

In the wake of releasing news by the Afghan media with regard to the accident which happened for Afghan citizens who wanted to enter Iran illegally by passing border river, Mousavi sympathized with families of victims.

He said the accident happened inside Afghanistan and the Iranian border guard has rejected any accident in Iran.

Thanks to the importance of the issue it was reviewed in cooperation with Afghan officials.

The Afghan foreign ministry announced that it has assigned a delegation to discuss allegations made by Afghan media with regard to death of some Afghan immigrants in Hari River.

Some media have released a video in which a person claimed that some people who entered Iran illegally were arrested and thrown into the river by the Iranian border guards.

