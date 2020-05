During the phone conversation, Zarif and Zalkaliani discussed latest situation of bilateral relations.

Iran’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases neared the 100,000 mark on Tuesday, after 1,323 new cases of the virus were identified overnight.

As of Monday, fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic rose by 63 to 6,340, among a national total of 99,970 infections, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

