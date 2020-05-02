May 2, 2020, 4:43 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83772886
0 Persons

Tags

Iran can export coronavirus equipment: VP

Iran can export coronavirus equipment: VP

Tehran, May 2, IRNA – Iran's vice-president for science and technology said on Saturday that knowledge enterprises have produced a lot of equipment necessary for the treating coronavirus, and Iran can export it in fall that the second wave of the disease will hit the country.

Sourena Sattari said knowledge enterprises have done a great deal in producing medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian vice-president for science and technology said that they made the ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day.

He added that if the Ministry of Health issues the permit to export the equipment, Iran can do it.

He also hailed the new approach of Azad University in which it tries to use create startups and become an entrepreneur.

The Islamic Azad University (IAU) is a private university system in Iran, which is one of the largest comprehensive systems of academic education in the world.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 10 =