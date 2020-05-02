Iran can export coronavirus equipment: VP

Sourena Sattari said knowledge enterprises have done a great deal in producing medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian vice-president for science and technology said that they made the ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day.

He added that if the Ministry of Health issues the permit to export the equipment, Iran can do it.

He also hailed the new approach of Azad University in which it tries to use create startups and become an entrepreneur.

The Islamic Azad University (IAU) is a private university system in Iran, which is one of the largest comprehensive systems of academic education in the world.

