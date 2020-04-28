Rouhani: US violates int’l health regulations

Speaking in a phone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, President Rouhani called for developing economic relations and sharing experiences and exchanging information in the field of fighting coronavirus.

He also emphasized reinforcing health and scientific cooperation.

Rouhani and Ramaphosa referred to the background of economic relations between two countries and highlighted the importance of taking advantage of new capacities for developing cooperation and implementing joint projects.

They also stressed reinforcing international cooperation for fighting the US’ inhumane sanctions against oppressed people of Palestine and making efforts to establish peace in Syria and Yemen.

President Rouhani pointed to the US’ illegal and inhumane measures against Iran, saying while "we are facing coronavirus pandemic" in the world, unfortunately, the United States has escalated illegal sanctions against Iranians.

Referring to South Africa as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the Iranian president said we expect the country to underscore its opposition against the US unilateralism and illegal sanctions imposed against Iran for the UN and the international community.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said "we are aware of the US’ unfair and illegal acts against Iran" and will continue our support of Iran.

The time is now ripe for being together in the fight against coronavirus, he said, adding that it is not a suitable time for creating problems for nations by imposing sanctions and increasing pressures.

